DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.20 and last traded at $57.35. Approximately 60,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,060,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $88,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,798 shares of company stock worth $28,651,116. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.