Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.82

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 15151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

