Carol Lattouf Sells 2,058 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) SVP Carol Lattouf sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $11,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DIBS opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIBS shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

