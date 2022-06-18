David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $10,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 422,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,300.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

Crexendo stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

