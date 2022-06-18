Peter Coates Purchases 63,534 Shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 63,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,026.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,655,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,803.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Peter Coates acquired 247,024 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $202,559.68.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Peter Coates acquired 200,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Peter Coates acquired 100,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

TRKA stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Troika Media Group by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Troika Media Group by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 186,053 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Troika Media Group (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

