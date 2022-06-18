Insider Buying: OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC) Insider Buys A$27,946.00 in Stock

OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC – Get Rating) insider Gerard Bond acquired 8,900 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.14 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of A$27,946.00 ($19,406.94).

Gerard Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Gerard Bond 1,355,803 shares of OceanaGold stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

