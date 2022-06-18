Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 952,300 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after buying an additional 134,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

