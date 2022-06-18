Norges Bank Invests $14.48 Billion in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,997,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.76% of Alphabet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,322.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,611.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

