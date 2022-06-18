jvl associates llc Sells 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

jvl associates llc decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,180,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,330.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2,617.66. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

