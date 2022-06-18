iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,848,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,196,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,884,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $78.36 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

