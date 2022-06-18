2,799 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sysco by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.77 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

