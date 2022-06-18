VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 1.16% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1,441.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $16.94 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

