Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 555 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $38,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.96 and its 200 day moving average is $237.28.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.13.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.