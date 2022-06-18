96,718 Shares in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTR stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

