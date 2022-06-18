Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

