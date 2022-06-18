Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes $203,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.98.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

