Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,066,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,250,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,000,000.

Get LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of LFACU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.