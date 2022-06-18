Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $220,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

CMG opened at $1,245.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,391.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,501.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.