L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Increased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 274.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

