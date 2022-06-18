TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.21. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.