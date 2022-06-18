The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $161.88 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

