Walleye Capital LLC Invests $964,000 in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPABU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,000,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPABU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

