Walleye Capital LLC Invests $965,000 in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,169,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,049,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,311,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,416,000.

MPRAU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

