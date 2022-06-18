Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $968,000 Investment in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000.

LVACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

