96,000 Shares in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energem during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energem during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Energem during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energem during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Energem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000.

Get Energem alerts:

Energem stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Energem Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.