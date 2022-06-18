Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.20.

In related news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,461. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

