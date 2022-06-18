Walleye Capital LLC Takes $992,000 Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,806.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

RDUS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

