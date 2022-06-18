Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth $358,000.

NASDAQ:MCAAU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

