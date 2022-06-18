51,941 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.43. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

