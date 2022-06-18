Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.85. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $786,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,542 shares of company stock worth $383,345. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.