Northern Right Capital Managem Purchases 21,612 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 21,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $53,597.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,194,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 75,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,292 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,163.72.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 10,484 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,218.04.

On Thursday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 40,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 25,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 80,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00.

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.