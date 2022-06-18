Bullseye Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,571 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

