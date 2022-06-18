Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New $10.33 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,000. Apple comprises 4.9% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

