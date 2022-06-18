Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Purchases $57,988.00 in Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $57,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Walter Frederick Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Walter Frederick Walker acquired 1,000 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $15,020.00.
- On Tuesday, May 24th, Walter Frederick Walker acquired 8,700 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $29,058.00.
HCDI opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
