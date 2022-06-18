Morgan Stanley Cuts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $479.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $524.00 to $479.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $586.20.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.26. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $228.35 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 183.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 35.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

