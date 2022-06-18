Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial raised Comtech Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

CMTL opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

