Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software stock opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.83. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of C$8.81 and a 1 year high of C$18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$525.18 million and a P/E ratio of -17.93.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.