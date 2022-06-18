Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $845,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.