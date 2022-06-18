Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 2,314 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

