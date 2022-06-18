Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 15,681 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $45.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

