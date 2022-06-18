Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,311 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,834,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

XT stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.