Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Raised by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

