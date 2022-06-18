Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04.

