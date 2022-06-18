Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,047,000 after acquiring an additional 338,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 55,899 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 135,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $59.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

