Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $634,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $244.52 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.47.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

