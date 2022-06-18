Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCRX opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

