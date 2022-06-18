Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $843,220.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.01 and a 1-year high of $150.10.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 668.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 77.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.