Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $843,220.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.01 and a 1-year high of $150.10.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.
About Qualys (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
