Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $594,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.86. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

