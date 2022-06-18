Steven H. Collis Sells 11,480 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,488,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

