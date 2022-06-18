Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Sells $998,216.64 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

